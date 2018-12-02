P.K Sasi Continues to Share Stage With CPI(M) Leaders Even After his Suspension

CPI(M) in Kerala had recently suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi, after sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension is for six months from the party’s primary membership. But despite the six months suspension, it was seen that P.K Sasi continues to share a stage with CPI(M)’s top leaders in a public function.

P.K Sasi was seen along with CPI(M) District Secretary in a function held related to Cherpulassery Co-operative hospital. Because of Sasi’s presence, a faction of CPI(M) workers kept themselves away from the function. Hospitals Director and District committee member did not attend the function. CPI(M) Cherpulassery area secretary too absconded and their official explanation is that they had to attend other functions which were already decided.

There are unconfirmed reports that these leaders have already communicated their displeasure over Sasi’s presence at an official function. CPI(M) district leadership explained that they shared a stage with P.K Sasi as he is the MLA and not to confuse this with the party action taken against him.