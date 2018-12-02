Pak can seek India’s help if it cannot handle terrorism alone : Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a dig at Pakistan for its incompetence in dealing with homegrown terrorism and said that the neighbouring country could take India’s help if it is incapable of countering terrorism on its own.

Speaking at an event in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir is not an issue since it is an integral part of India. “The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it (with us),” Singh said.

“I want to ask Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan that if a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban in Afghanistan with the help of the US, then Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone,” he said.

In view of the recent militant encounters in Jammu and Kashmir and increasing cross-border terrorism along the Line of Control, India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat last Friday pulled up the Pakistan government, asking it to take the first step towards ceasefire and reconciliation.

The Army Chief said that the constant promises by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on fighting terror have fallen flat as concrete efforts have not been made from across the border to deal with terrorism.

“Pakistan wants us to take a step forward in that direction, then only they’ll take two steps forward. There is a contradiction in their statement. I believe there should be one step from their side and it should reflect on the ground positively. Diplomatic-level talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand and India will stand its ground on that policy till then,” the Army Chief said.