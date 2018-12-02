Pakistan to get 8 new submarines from China

Pakistan in collaboration with China will manufacture eight submarines for its maritime force. “The production will start in one to one-and-a-half-year time,” said Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Project Director Commodore M Jahanzeb Ahsan at the IDEAS 2018, a four-day long event held at the Karachi Expo Centre.

“Half of the eight submarines of advanced version will be developed in China while the other half in Pakistan,” said Commodore Ahsan.

Pakistan and China developed understanding for the manufacturing of the submarines sometime in 2011, he said.

The top three countries with the highest number of submarines in the world are; North Korea with 86, China 73 and US 66, according to www.globalfirepower.com.

Pakistan has developed indigenous drone technology – BURRAQ Surveillance UAV – which was unveiled for exports at IDEAS 2018.

The drone was launched for export purposes after Pakistan’s armed forces successfully used it in different operations during the last three years.

“All the parts, including autopilot system, navigation and communication systems and camera, in the drone are developed indigenously, except for the engine which was not developed here due to the cost factor,” Global Industrial and Defence Solutions Pakistan Director Sales and Marketing Asad Kamal told.

Some Middle Eastern countries have shown interest to acquire the drone. “We are in talks for the potential export,” he said.