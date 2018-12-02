Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film ‘2.0’, earns Rs 290 crore in 3 days

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film ‘2.0’ has got an explosive beginning at the box office. Directed by Shankar, the film is performing exceedingly well at the worldwide box office as the film has almost hit the Rs 300 crore mark in three days.

The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles. After having raked in Rs 100 crore right on the first day of release, 2.0 has now gone past Rs 200 crore at the box office and will soon reach the Rs 300-crore mark, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Ramesh Bala announced 2.0 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 on Twitter.2.0 has, so far, earned a gross collection of Rs 290 crore worldwide which includes Rs 85 crore from international markets. 2.0 has also crossed the $3 million mark in the US and has turned out to be the first ever Tamil cinema to do so in the North American market.