Sarah Joseph Says Sangh Parivar’s Cyber Attack is Going Beyond Limits

Dec 2, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Thrissur: Writer Sarah Joseph has said that she is fed up with the Sangh Parivar attacks on the cyber world that she will not write any more on Facebook. She announced this is a press meet yesterday and said that she will not write in social media including Facebook.

“It is after criticising Narendra Modi’s administrative reforms and Sangh Parivar actions that such attacks against me came along. My posts have been met with abuses and so far there has been no action taken against this by the Government” said Sarah Joseph.

She said that Sangh Parivar attacks on cyber world went beyond the limits when she voiced her opinion on Sabarimala and added that these are attempts to silence her.

