Sushma Swaraj to inaugurate Gandhi-Zayed digital museum in Abu Dhabi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will inaugurate a digital museum in Abu Dhabi showcasing the life, works and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the founder of modern UAE Shaikh Zayed.

The Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum, which will promote peace, tolerance and sustainability, is part of the celebrations to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and centenary celebrations of the birth of Shaikh Zayed, an official statement said.

Swaraj will be on a two-day visit to the UAE from December 3-4, where she will co-chair the 12th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting for Economic and Technical Cooperation with her counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Museum will showcase rare photographs, videos and objects representing the life, works and philosophy of both renowned leaders.