Tovino and Basil Joseph team up for a superhero flick

Tovino Thomas is once again to team up with directorBasil Joseph. This time they are going to make a superhero film. Earlier the actor-director team has given ‘Godha’, which become one of the superhits in the last year.

Basil Joseph is one of the most promising among the young crop of Malayali filmmakers. Coming from the Vineeth Sreenivasan school, Basil delivered back to back hits in ‘Kunjiramayanam’ and ‘Godha’.

Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, well known for funding hit films like ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol’ and ‘Padayottam’, is producing this movie.