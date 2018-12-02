Trump- Kim Jong-Un second summit likely in early 2019

US President Donald Trump hopes to organize a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early 2019, perhaps as soon as January or February. Trump revealed that “three sites” were in consideration for the meeting, a follow-up to their historic summit in Singapore in June. “I think we’re going to do one fairly (soon) — into January, February, I think.”

In June, Trump and Kim opened up dialogue on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula after months of trading military threats and pointed barbs. The two leaders signed a vaguely worded document on denuclearisation of the peninsula, but progress since has stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar over the meaning of the document. North Korea has taken few concrete steps to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet with a top North Korean official in early November, but the meeting was abruptly put off, with North Korea insisting that Washington ease sanctions.

On Friday, Trump discussed the situation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The pair “reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearisation” of North Korea.