‘Undeclared emergency’ at Sabarimala, says BJP national team

BJP national leaders have criticized that an undeclared emergency exists at Sabarimala. They submitted a petition to the governor regarding this. BJP leaders have clarified that the governor promised to seek a report from the government on this issue. The central team also said that BJP will not allow anyone to politicize the issue. They said that the request sent to governor also seeks to keep away the concerns of devotees.

The national team of BJP including MPs was assigned by BJP national president Amit Shah to study the Sabarimala issue. The team includes national Saroj Pandey and MP Prahlad Joshi.

The petition criticized that the state government was responsible for all the problems at Sabarimala. It noted that union minister Pon Radhakrishnan also faced bitter experience from police at Sabarimala.