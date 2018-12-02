‘Woman Wall’ will polarize people accuses Congress

The Congress party has come forward to criticize the ‘Woman Wall’ protest of the Kerala government. The party slammed it as it will nly whip up communal passions.

“This ‘women wall’ will only help to polarize communities and compartmentalize people in the name of caste. What is even more strange is that this was decided at a meeting of representatives with dozens of Hindu social organisations where the Chief Secretary was also present. Vijayan should see that this is not a state-sponsored programme,” Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said. “Vijayan should release minutes of the meeting.

Reports have surfaced that while Vijayan said all have pledged support for the state government on the stand taken by them on the Sabarimala issue, some leaders who took part later said they disagreed,” added Chennithala