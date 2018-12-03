‘2.0’ enters 400 crore club

Superstar Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 is making a history on the Indian box-office. Hindi version of the movie alone is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark, the combined gross of all three languages -Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi- has breached the magical figure of Rs 400 crores. The makers have officially shared the collection details through their social media handle.

The movie had emerged as the highest opening day grosser in Indian cinema this year. The record has held by Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ (ToH), which had a pan-India opening day earning of around Rs 52.25 crores. 2.0 has already become an industry hit in Kollywood. Unseating Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, which was released 8 years back, 2.0 has become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time. The movie is expected to shatter several other records in the coming days.