Actress Monalisa’s latest video from ‘Nazar’ goes viral on Instagram : Watch Here

Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa made her successful television debut with horror show ‘Nazar’ this year. The actress has been making the right kind of buzz ever since she has appeared on the show as a Dayan as her act is winning a million hearts.

Monalisa shared her latest behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot where she can be seen performing some daredevil stunts with the help of proper safety harness.

Monalisa has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’.