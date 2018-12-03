After Priyanka-Nick, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married?

Actress Alia Bhatt almost confirmed her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor when she graced filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Alia has always been vocal about Ranbir being her crush. Both the stars took everyone by surprise when they together attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Both the stars will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

According to the sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take their relationship to the next level and will tie the knot next year. The recent photos of them bonding and blending in with each other’s families prove that they have their full support and love.

“If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it,” she said while interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018

Reacting on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s impending wedding which is going to take place in Jodhpur, Alia said, “I am really happy and excited that PC (Priyanka Chopra) is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life.”