Check out Today’s Petrol Price in Trivandrum

Petrol prices in Trivandrum have been turning more volatile, as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. It is important to check today’s petrol price in Trivandrum (?75.59), especially if you are going for a long drive. Remember, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, so you can lose much if you are travelling on a long distance. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Trivandrum more expensive than before. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become cheaper in the coming days.

