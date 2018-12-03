Congress is a university of lies and falsehood, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Congress party as a “university of falsehood” and maintained the general refrain that every five years government has to change in the desert state will be proved wrong this time.

“Congress has become a university of falsehood. More lies one says in that party, that person is rewarded,” the Prime Minister said addressing an election rally in Rajasthan

He said there is a general refrain that every five years, the government is changed in Rajasthan and hence Congress party is sitting pretty satisfied confident that they will come back to power without doing anything.

“But this time they will be proved wrong. People of Rajasthan will recall that it is the same state where Late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was given the chance to role for second term,” Mr Modi said in reference to Late Shekhawat’s stint as Chief Minister between 1990 and 1998.