Demonetization failed to control black money: former election commissioner

Former Chief Election Commissioner O.P.Rawat said that demonetization had no impact on black money. He added that the poll panel seized more money this time as compared to elections in previous years. “After demonetization, it was thought that misuse of money during the election will be brought down. But it couldn’t be proved on basis of the data of the seizures. Compared to previous elections, there were more seizures in the same states,” Rawat said.

Rawat’s statement comes two days after he demitted the office of the Chief Election Commissioner and was succeeded by Sunil Arora.

Only days earlier, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had also reportedly harshly criticized the November 2016 demonetization move of Modi government calling it ” a massive, draconian, monetary shock.”