Devaswom Minister’s Pilot Vehicle Collides With a Car

Thiruvananthapuram: Yesterday Devaswom MinisterKadakampally Surendran’s pilot vehicle collided with a car injuring two. It was by yesterday night 8 o clock that the accident occured at Chavadi nada, Venganoor. Rajesh and his sister, from Kakkakuzhi Laksham veedu in Peringamala are the ones who were injured.

The police vehicle, a Cheverolet Tavera was going to Vizhinjam from Peringamala and collided with the car which came from the opposite side. Vizhinjam police said that the injured ones were taken to hospital in an ambulance soon.

Meanwhile, the locals accused that police initially was reluctant to take the injured people to the hospital. The police vehicle involved in the hit was making its return journey after going as a pilot vehicle for Kadakampally Surendran.