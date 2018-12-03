DYFI- BJP clash in Pathanamthitta

YFI- BJP clash in Pathanamthitta. The police to control the situation ordered lathi charge. The violence occurred as the DYFI activist held a march in the town. During the march, BJP flagposts were destroyed. Then the BJP activists came and then both the parties started throwing stones on each other.

DYFI block Committee president Ansil, Aneesh Viswanath, Local committee president Ajin Vargheese, SFI leader Sarath Sasidharan, Municipal Councilor P.K.Aneesh were got minor injuries in the incident. DYFI members protested by blocking road demanding the arrest of the BJP volunteers. They alleged that the BJP activists attacked them. Senior leaders of both parties came to pacify the situation.