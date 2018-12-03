KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

DYFI- BJP clash in Pathanamthitta

Dec 3, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Less than a minute

YFI- BJP clash in Pathanamthitta. The police to control the situation ordered lathi charge. The violence occurred as the DYFI activist held a march in the town. During the march, BJP flagposts were destroyed. Then the BJP activists came and then both the parties started throwing stones on each other.

DYFI block Committee president Ansil, Aneesh Viswanath, Local committee president Ajin Vargheese, SFI leader Sarath Sasidharan, Municipal Councilor P.K.Aneesh were got minor injuries in the incident. DYFI members protested by blocking road demanding the arrest of the BJP volunteers. They alleged that the BJP activists attacked them. Senior leaders of both parties came to pacify the situation.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 4, 2017, 10:21 am IST

This city to implement flying taxi to escape traffics

Jun 27, 2018, 11:29 am IST

Nissan India to launch digital hub in Kerala

Shamna-Kasim
Oct 13, 2018, 06:54 pm IST

Is Shamna Kasim getting married soon?

flood-hit Kerala
Aug 18, 2018, 06:43 am IST

UAE Vice-President’s Twitter Handle Tweets In Malayalam For Flood-Hit Kerala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close