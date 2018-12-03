Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan, BJP president Amit Shah said if the BJP led dispensation is re-elected, “each and every intruder from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be identified and pulled out of the country.” He appealed to people to return the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan and the Modi government at the Centre.

Shah criticized Congress national president Rahul Gandhi terming surgical strike to be ‘BJP’s political assets’, saying that martyrdom and sacrifices of the soldiers, pain, and the plight of their families fail to be visible to “Rahul Baba through his Italian goggles.” Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for “worrying and growing restless for the 40 lakhs intruders” the BJP government had identified after assuming power in Assam

Shah mocked at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for raising questions over Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi fleeing the country and said this was due to stern and strict rules and regulations brought by the Modi government. Shah charged that the Congress during its ten years of rule gave away huge loans through banks that eventually turned NPA.

Counting the achievements of the Centre and Vasundhra Raje’s state government in Rajasthan, the BJP president said the Modi government, among other things, has given gas connections to about 6 crore mothers, two crore houses, 2.5 crore electricity connections and 8 crore toilets.