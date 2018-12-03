Foods To Control Your Diabetes

Foods to manage diabetes:

It has been established over time that a diabetic needs to be extra cautious of their diet. Sugary foods, aerated drinks and snacks made with refined carbs are known to surge blood sugar levels. To keep your blood sugar levels stable you must include more foods that are high on fibres. Fibres take time to break down, which ensures that they are not metabolised by your system too quickly. This further ensures your blood sugar are stable for a longer period.

Here are some of the best fibre rich foods you must add to your diet.

1. Oats

2. Lentils, legumes and beans

3. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce and cabbage

4. Apples

5. Whole grains like buckwheat and ragi