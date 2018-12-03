Google announces ‘Google Play Awards 2018’ : Here’s the list of top apps and games

Google announced ‘Google Play Awards 2018’ including the best apps, games, movies, and more. This year there’s also a new category ‘Fan Favorite’ .
You can see the main categories and winners below, although there are also more granular lists on the main Google Play Awards page, such as ‘Most Entertaining’ app and ‘Best Hidden Gem’ — perfect if you’re looking for some fresh apps to sink your teeth into.
It’s no surprise to see PUBG win the both the ‘User’s Choice’ and normal award for best game, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ also a predictable award. It’s good to see Google’s award for best app go to an educational/language learning resource called Drops. See the full list of the main awards below.
Fan Favorites of 2018
Game:
PUBG MOBILE
App:
YouTube TV
Movie:
Avengers: Infinity War
Best App of 2018
Drops: Learn 31 new languages
Best Game of 2018
PUBG MOBILE
Top five movies of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Thor: Ragnarok
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Deadpool 2
Top five TV shows of 2018
The Walking Dead
Riverdale
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
PAW Patrol
Top five ebooks of 2018
Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff
The Outsider by Stephen King
Fear by Bob Woodward
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face
Top five audiobooks of 2018
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Fear by Bob Woodward
Becoming by Michelle Obama
The Outsider by Stephen King
