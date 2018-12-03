Google announces ‘Google Play Awards 2018’ : Here’s the list of top apps and games

Google announced ‘Google Play Awards 2018’ including the best apps, games, movies, and more. This year there’s also a new category ‘Fan Favorite’ .

You can see the main categories and winners below, although there are also more granular lists on the main Google Play Awards page, such as ‘Most Entertaining’ app and ‘Best Hidden Gem’ — perfect if you’re looking for some fresh apps to sink your teeth into.

It’s no surprise to see PUBG win the both the ‘User’s Choice’ and normal award for best game, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ also a predictable award. It’s good to see Google’s award for best app go to an educational/language learning resource called Drops. See the full list of the main awards below.

Fan Favorites of 2018

Game:

PUBG MOBILE

App:

YouTube TV

Movie:

Avengers: Infinity War

Best App of 2018

Drops: Learn 31 new languages

Best Game of 2018

PUBG MOBILE

Top five movies of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor: Ragnarok

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Deadpool 2

Top five TV shows of 2018

The Walking Dead

Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

PAW Patrol

Top five ebooks of 2018

Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff

The Outsider by Stephen King

Fear by Bob Woodward

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face

Top five audiobooks of 2018

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Fear by Bob Woodward

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Outsider by Stephen King