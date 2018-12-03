Gujarat riots case: Supreme Court adjourns Zakia Jafri’s plea till January

The Supreme Court adjourned till January third week the plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians, and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The bench headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar had deferred the hearing in the case by a week on November 26. The report of the Supreme Court-monitored SIT in 2012, had concluded that Chief Minister Narendra Modi took all possible steps to control the riots.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was among the 69 people massacred at Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, in the aftermath of the Godhra train carnage. In 2012, a metropolitan court acquitted all 58 accused in the post-Godhra riots in which 69 people were killed.