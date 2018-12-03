Kapoor Family got all attention at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy’s Lake Como on 14-15 November. The duo has hosted back to back receptions for their friends and families post the festivities. Photos from their receptions have been creating a storm on social media and the couple has managed to look completely amazing in all of their outfits.

. Boney Kapoor’s children – Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor – were all in attendance and made for some brilliant family portraits, which they shared on their respective social media profiles. Anil Kapoor, who joined the party with his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor, must have missed Sonam Kapoor by his side. Rhea Kapoor also joined her cousins for a family portrait, which she later posted with one word for a caption that reads: “Gang.” Anshula had a more apt description for her family album. “Fam jam,” she wrote. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters with Sridevi.

Rhea Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani also joined the Kapoor cousins for their personal photoshoot. And looks like, Boney Kapoor shared an inside-joke-moment with just his daughters.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Fam Jam ? #Mine #AboutLastNight #WhenYourTooTallForYourFullHeadToFitInTheFrame ? A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:23am PST

View this post on Instagram Gang. #shaadiseason A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:28am PST

View this post on Instagram Fam Jam ? #EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on May 9, 2018 at 1:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 1, 2018 at 7:46am PST