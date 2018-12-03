Latest Picture of Suhana Khan with a mesmerizing half-smile going viral

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana is always a sensation in the social media. Whenever she uploads the latest pics of her, the fans go gaga. It doesn’t take much time for those photos to go viral.

Recently, she came up with a photograph of her at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge reminding the fans of the song in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2003 movie, Kal Ho Naa Ho. She is stunning in the yellow top and has a sling bag. She sports a mesmerizing half-smile.

The image expectedly went viral with the fans remembering the classic movie. Suhana is currently in New York for her education.

View this post on Instagram Tea mo suuu bebe ??? A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:03am PST