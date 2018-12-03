Lijo Jose Pellissery’s new film ‘Jallikattu’ is about the beast in man

Lijo Jose Pelissery is currently working on ‘Jallikkattu’, a new film based on S Hareesh’s short story ‘Maoist’. It discusses the Maoist situation and a person’s right to freedom, from the point of view of two buffaloes.

According to Lijo, the movie is a satire told with a lot of humor. Taking the crux out of Hareesh’s short story, the screenplay is developed which explores the beastly side of man. Lijo believes that it is an idea that hasn’t been explored much before.

Though the makers have not announced the cast officially, it is almost confirmed that Antony Varghese, Vinayakan and Sabumon Abdusamad play the major roles. Recently, Antony had suffered an injury to his face while shooting for an action sequence.

For ‘Jallikkattu’, Lijo has retained his ‘Angamaly Diaries’ composer Prashanth Pillai and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan. Deepu Joseph is handling the edits and Renganaath Ravee is in charge of the sound design.