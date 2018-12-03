Man Commits Suicide, Uses his own Blood to Write a Suicide Note Against CPI(M) Leader

Mananthavadi: A CPI(M) party member has committed suicide after writing a suicide note, signing under it using his own blood as ink. The letter had some serious mention against a CPI(M) area committee member.

It was Anil Kumar,a co-operative bank employee at Thalapuzha in Mananthavadi who committed suicide. Following this, seven letters were recovered which contained allegations against the CPI(M) leader who is also the president of the Bank.

The letters are addresed to local committee secretary and bank employees. The note also says that he has signed using his blood to prove that it is he himself who has written the letter.

The major allegation is that the bank president had forced him to do many things against the rules and regulations of the bank and made him a man with lots of debts. It was yesterday that the letters were recovered.

Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the accused CPI(M) leaders house in the protest march held by the Janakiya Karma Samithi.