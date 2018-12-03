Newlyweds Deepika- Ranveer and Bachchan family joins the party with a dance blast

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan dancing together on ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception has gone viral on the web.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw their third wedding reception on December 1, their second in Mumbai, for their industry friends and other members of the film fraternity. And they made sure to make it the biggest night of the year.

Let’s have a look at the pictures and videos: