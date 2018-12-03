Police Constable caught while having sex with transgender, Video goes viral

Police Constable caught by a group of youth while having sex with transgender behind a bush in Pallikaranai on Saturday night, the department has sent him in the vacancy reserve. The accused policeman was posted in the Thoraipakkam police station.

A video where a group of youth was seen confronting the accused policeman has surfaced on social media. The accused policeman was identified as Sathish Sathyaraj. According to a report in the Times of India, the locals claimed there have been several cases of robbery on Pallavaram Radial Road during the night. Not only this transgender waylaying and harassing motorists also made it to one of the few complaints made by the local residents. But, the locals claimed that the police had turned a deaf ear on all these complaints.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a group of youth saw the head constable indulging in a conversation with transgenders waiting on the road. The TOI report claimed that the accused policeman took one of the transgenders behind a bush and they were seen in an objectional position. After seeing the youth filming the incident, the accused began pleading with them to delete the video.

Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media, the youth took the policeman to Pallikarani police station. However, an investigation in the case is still underway.