Prize of these Phones to go down During Flipkart Big Shopping Days

If you are planning to buy a phone, you might wanna hold on to your money for a little more as Flipkart Big Shopping days are coming soon. Flipkart is claiming ‘lowest prices of 2018’ on a host of phones and other products that will be available during the sale. Popular models Honor 9N, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Nokia 5.1 Plus are some of the popular models are going to have a discount on the sales. Take a look at some of them.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will also see a limited period discount during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale and will be available at Rs. 14,999.

Honor 10 price in India will also drop to Rs. 24,999 during the new Flipkart sale.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has already dropped to Rs. 13,999 and during Flipkart sale it will be available at Rs. 12,999. Redmi Note 6 Pro will also go on sale at a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

HMD Global’s popular Nokia 5.1 Plus will be also getting a limited period discount and will be available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Pixel 2 XL will be available at its lowest price during the Flipkart sale and will retail at as low as Rs. 39,999.

The Infinix Note 5 will be available at Rs. 7,999 down from MOP of Rs. 9,999.

The model which is becoming popular very fast, Realme C1 which was launched at a starting price of Rs. 7,999 will have a discount of Rs 500.

Poco F1, one of the sensations of this year, will also see a limited period discount and will be available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The Motorola One Power will be available with a flat Rs. 1,000 discount at a price of Rs. 14,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z will get a discount of Rs 5000 and you can buy it at Rs 24999.