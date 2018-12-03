Sabarimala Issue Creates Uproar in Assembly, Opposition to Observe Sathyagraha

Sabarimala issue is once again creating an uproar in Kerala legislative assembly.

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accused Kerala govt of having a secret agreement with right-wing outfits. He said the home department was entrusted with Valsan Thllankery. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan responded that Rahul Gandhi’s opinion was approving of young women’s entry into Sabarimala. He said Congress is taking Amit Shah as its leader and not Rahul Gandhi. He accused Congress of carrying forward the agenda of RSS.

Soon MLA’s from opposition came forward near speakers chair with boards. Ramesh had also said that three of the opposition MLAs are all set to observe satyagraha in front of the assembly. It is reported that V.S Sivakumar, N Jayakumar and Paraykkal Abdulla are the three MLA’s to conduct Satyagraha.

It is obvious that the issue of Sabarimala is going to be discussed a lot in the days to come.