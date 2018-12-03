KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala row: State government approached SC

Dec 3, 2018, 05:09 pm IST
The Kerala state government has approached the Supreme Court requesting to transfer all the cases related to Sabarimala in the High Court to Supreme Court. The petition request to transfer all the 23 cases in the High Court to Supreme Court.

The reason for requesting the stay is mentioned in the plea. The government argues that the High Court’s verdicts sometimes act as a hindrance to enacting the SC verdict of woman entry. The government has made all things to enforce the SC verdict. But the cases in the HC and the observations that HC passes on these are disturbing the government. SO the government has asked the transfer all these cases from HC to the apex court. The government’s plea is in accordance with Article 139A of the Constitution.

