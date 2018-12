In an innovative move, the makers of ‘Seethakaathi’ unveiled the statue of Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the film. Vijay Sethupathi plays a character of an aged superstar Ayya Aadhimoolam. Veteran Tamil director J.Mahendran unveiled the statue at a shopping mall in Chennai. The film is directed by Balaji. The film starring Vijaya Sethupathi, Archana, J.Mahendran will be released on December 20.

0 Shares