This is How Owaisi Responded to Yogi Adityanath’s Comment on Making Owaisi Flee

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had launched a verbal attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Yogi said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana, then Owaisi will have to flee from the state like Nizam once did. Now Owaisi has come up with a reply to Yogi’s statement.

“It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father’s country and nobody can force me flee,” he said on an election rally of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) on Sunday night.

Nizam also said that Yogi is wrong about his historical notion of Nizam fleeing from Hyderabad.

“Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan did not flee Hyderabad. He was made ‘Raj Pramukh’ and when there was war with China, he offered his gold to India,” said Owaisi.

Nisam also said that all though these are the words of Yogi, what is reflected here is the mentality of P.M Narendra Modi.