This is What T.G Mohandas Said About the ‘Women-Wall’ Kerala Govt is Planning

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Now BJP Intellectual Cell head T.G Mohandas who is one the very few voices from BJP who has supported the cause of young women’s entry into Sabarimala has taken a sarcastic dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Through Twitter, Mohandas slams Kerala C.M’s decision to implement a women wall. Here is a translation of his Twitter post.

“A women-wall on the issue of Sabarimala? This is like doing a homam at Kanjirapally for drying up the sea. Take 10 women from your party to the temple. You have a Supreme Court verdict in your favour and police at your disposal”.

He ends his Twitter post by saying that the attempt to build a wall is only going to add to the trouble of people.