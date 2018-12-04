Latest NewsIndiaInternational

America Says its time For Pakistan to Support P.M Narendra Modi

Dec 4, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Less than a minute

There might be political differences but when it comes to taking strong stands against terrorism, P.M Narendra Modi comes as an indispensable name, especially in South Asia. Pakistan may find it difficult to agree on this, they have been in a constant mode of denial about their involvement in all the terror activities. But now the United States (US) has once again sent a strong message to Pakistan asking the country to support the United Nations (UN), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all those who are trying to maintain peace in South Asia.

“It’s time for everyone to get on board, support the United Nations; support Prime Minister Modi’s, (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani and all those who are trying to maintain peace and make for a better world here,” Mattis said as he welcomed Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in US.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis also said that Islamabad must take a “substantive role” in peace talks with the Taliban to end the war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

