CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Anushka Sharma’s cowboy look at Zero promotion

Dec 4, 2018, 02:07 pm IST
Less than a minute
Anushka-Sharma-cow-boy

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the promotion of her upcoming directed by film Anand L Rai. At the event, the diva was seen in some really classy attires. In the first look, she was seen in a bodycon white suit, which comprised of white pants and full sleeves white top. The other was really unique red polo-styled coat which she paired with corduroy pants and golden stilettos.

In her former look, Anusha opted for really subtle makeup and kept her hair open. To complete the look, she used diamond-studded earnings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Anushka in @yvonnebosnjak #ootd #totalwhite

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 7, 2018, 05:29 pm IST

Forex smuggling carriers earned an amount of Rs 50, 000: DRI

Sep 23, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 with rear disc brake in India : Price and Features

Anushka Sharma Stunning Pictures
Apr 24, 2018, 03:00 pm IST

Anushka’s Stunning Look Shocks All

Oct 29, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Vivo V9 Pro with 4GB RAM variant launched: See Price & Specs

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close