Ayodhya Ram Temple: Raj Thackeray alleges that NDA- Owaisi plan to stage riots for votes

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that the union government is planning to stage riots on the Ram temple issue with the help of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi. He made this allegation at a party rally.

“The central government may try to instigate riots with AIMIM over Ram Temple issue”. “I got a call from Delhi informing me that the Centre was planning some riots in the name of Ram Temple issue and it is seeking help from Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM,” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Thackeray said. “I think it is very serious. The Union government has no substantial work to show in its four-and-a-half-year-long rule. They do not have any option but to instigate communal riots,” he alleged.

“Though I support the construction of the Ram temple (at Ayodhya), I am not insisting that it should be built before the general elections due next year. I have no issues if the temple is built after the elections”, Thackeray said.