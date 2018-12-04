“C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is About to have Sleepless Nights”: BJP M.P

BJP M.P’s who reached Kerala as per the demand of Amit Shah has said that Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is about to have sleepless nights. “Kerala Government was behind the issues that happened at Kerala. Will face them at any cost,” said Prahlad Joshi.

“Government is showing a needless hurry when the review petition is still not considered by the court. Why was section 144 imposed on Sabarimala where thousands of devotee’s come. Will go ahead with legal actions against the human rights violation at Sabarimala. We have asked Governor to send a detailed report to centre on the issue,” said Prahlad Joshi