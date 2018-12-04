Congress party giving tickets to family members of rape convicts : PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi accused the Congress party of giving tickets to the family members of those leaders who are allegedly rape convicts, saying that India’s grand old party had no respect for women and “all women voters must take a pledge to not vote for the Congress party” in the ensuing Assembly polls.

“The Congress party has no respect for women. The women of Rajasthan must take a pledge not to let the Congress party even enter this state,” said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally here on Tuesday. “It is the BJP-led Central government that has made the law for capital punishment to rapists,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party of giving tickets to the family members of those leaders who are allegedly rape convicts, saying that India’s grand old party had no respect for women and “all women voters must take a pledge to not vote for the Congress party” in the ensuing Assembly polls.

“The Congress party has no respect for women. The women of Rajasthan must take a pledge not to let the Congress party even enter this state,” said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally here on Tuesday. “It is the BJP-led Central government that has made the law for capital punishment to rapists,” he added.