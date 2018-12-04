DGP should work as peon in AKG center: A N Radhakrishnan

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan has come forward with severe criticism against DGP Loknath Behra. Radhakrishnan said that DGP should work as a peon in the AKG center if he has his trying to cover the criminal cases against several CPM leaders.

‘There are four criminal cases against Pinarayi Vijayan, 27 cases against Kadakampally Surendran and 7 cases against E P Jayarajan. There are warrants in most of these cases. DGP does not see this because of his compliance to CPM. If police are not ready to arrest them, BJP is ready”, said Radhakrishnan.

The police have been imposing fake cases on K Surendran. BJP will face this legally and politically.