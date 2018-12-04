Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Election Commission Bribery case: Delhi court frames charges against TTV Dhinakaran

Dec 4, 2018, 07:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Delhi court framed charges of criminal conspiracy against former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in a case related to the alleged bribery of Election Commission officials to get the two leaves party symbol.

The court framed charges against Dhinakaran for the alleged offenses punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court fixed December 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case. Dhinakaran was put on trial by Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty.

Dhinakaran, who formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April last year and was later granted bail. Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in judicial custody, was earlier put on trial in the case for the alleged offenses of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the PC Act. Dhinakaran’s aide TP Mallikarjun and a man called B Kumar were also put on trial for these offenses.

Tags

Related Articles

May 11, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

RAID AHEAD OF KARNATAKA POLLS; BREAKING NEWS

Triple
Jun 12, 2018, 06:12 am IST

Triple Talaq : Husband divorces woman via WhatsApp video call

Dec 3, 2017, 08:48 am IST

After 25 years of quitting film industry, Malayalam actress Lissi to reveal a lot about her comes back

Sep 27, 2018, 07:07 am IST

Government hikes custom duty on these 19 items : See the list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close