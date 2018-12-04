Election Commission Bribery case: Delhi court frames charges against TTV Dhinakaran

A Delhi court framed charges of criminal conspiracy against former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in a case related to the alleged bribery of Election Commission officials to get the two leaves party symbol.

The court framed charges against Dhinakaran for the alleged offenses punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court fixed December 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case. Dhinakaran was put on trial by Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty.

Dhinakaran, who formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April last year and was later granted bail. Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in judicial custody, was earlier put on trial in the case for the alleged offenses of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the PC Act. Dhinakaran’s aide TP Mallikarjun and a man called B Kumar were also put on trial for these offenses.