Government rejects long-standing demand of armed forces for higher military service pay

The Union government has rejected a long-standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for over 1.12 lakh military personnel including Junior Commissioned Officers of the Army. Around 1.12 lakh military personnel including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel of equivalent rank from the Navy and the Indian Air Force will be affected by the decision.

The MSP for the military personnel was introduced recognising their unique service conditions and hardships. At present, the MSP has two categories — one for officers and another for JCOs and jawans. The seventh Pay Commission had fixed Rs 5,200 as MSP per month for JCOs and jawans while putting it at Rs 15,500 for officers between Lieutenant-rank and Brigadier-rank. The Army has been pressing for granting an higher MSP to the JCOs, arguing that they are gazetted officers (Group B) and play a very vital role in command and control structure of the force.

The concept of MSP for armed forces personnel is widely prevalent in European countries. The armed forces were pressing for a separate slab of MSP for JCOs and equivalent rank. In November last year, the Army clarified JCOs are gazetted officers and cancelled a seven-year-old note describing them as “non-gazetted” officers.