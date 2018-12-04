Here is how Deepika Padukone reacted after watching Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba trailer

Simmba trailer was launched by actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, accompanied by producer Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer recently celebrated his post-wedding reception parties with wife Deepika Padukone, and will soon be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a drama about the underground Mumbai rap scene.

When asked about his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer said that he is already to boyfriend of the millennium and now wants to become the husband of the millennium. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November in Italy’s Lake Como.

Ranveer Singh reveals wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Simmba

At the Simmba trailer launch, Ranveer Singh said wife Deepika Padukone liked the trailer and him. “Hot lag raha hai,” is what Deepika told her husband after watching the trailer of the cop drama. He also added that delivering dialogues in Marathi was a lot of fun and he feels it added a lot of belief to the character.