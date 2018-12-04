Latest NewsRecipe

How To Make Rose- Mint Ice Tea ?

Dec 4, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rose-Mint ice tea is a very simple and delicious drink that helps one to get refreshed after a day of hectic work.

Ingredients

2 cups water
1 tablespoon tea
3 to 4 teaspoon sugar
rose essence
mint sprig
rose petals
ice-cubes

Method

Add tea powder and sugar in boiling water and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.
Remove tea from fire and crush few mint leaves and rose petals into it. Cover and keep for 2 minutes.
Add a drop of rose essence then pour tea into tall glasses, topped with ice cubes
Garnish with a sprig of mind and few floating rose petals. Serve chilled.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 8, 2017, 06:41 pm IST

China warns citizens in Pakistan of possible terror attacks

Jun 26, 2018, 07:57 pm IST

See Bollywood Celebrities Who Were Spotted At Most Awkward Moments

WhatsApp
Nov 22, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

WhatsApp to Soon Launch this Important Feature

Jul 8, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Explored more building blocks for life on Mars: NASA

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close