How To Make Rose- Mint Ice Tea ?

Rose-Mint ice tea is a very simple and delicious drink that helps one to get refreshed after a day of hectic work.
Ingredients
2 cups water
1 tablespoon tea
3 to 4 teaspoon sugar
rose essence
mint sprig
rose petals
ice-cubes
Method
Add tea powder and sugar in boiling water and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.
Remove tea from fire and crush few mint leaves and rose petals into it. Cover and keep for 2 minutes.
Add a drop of rose essence then pour tea into tall glasses, topped with ice cubes
Garnish with a sprig of mind and few floating rose petals. Serve chilled.
