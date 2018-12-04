How To Make Rose- Mint Ice Tea ?

Rose-Mint ice tea is a very simple and delicious drink that helps one to get refreshed after a day of hectic work.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 tablespoon tea

3 to 4 teaspoon sugar

rose essence

mint sprig

rose petals

ice-cubes

Method

Add tea powder and sugar in boiling water and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.

Remove tea from fire and crush few mint leaves and rose petals into it. Cover and keep for 2 minutes.

Add a drop of rose essence then pour tea into tall glasses, topped with ice cubes

Garnish with a sprig of mind and few floating rose petals. Serve chilled.