Jaguar XJ50 Special Edition Launched in India

Jaguar officially launched the 2018 Jaguar XJ50 Special edition in India. Priced at whooping Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom), the newly launched Jaguar XJ50 saloon gets Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, 19-inch wheels, unique badging outside and much more. The company has also started the bookings for the luxury saloon across the country.

The special edition Jaguar XJ50 is priced at a premium of Rs 8.72 lakh than the regular standard XJL. The car comes with various cosmetic tweaks that make it stand apart. Under the hood, the saloon gets no mechanical changes to feature 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine.

On the exterior front, the new Jaguar XJ50 gets a chrome radiator grille, ‘XJ50’ badging on the front fenders and bootlid, 10-spoke alloy wheels, autobiography styled front and rear bumpers and more. The saloon is offered in 4 exciting colour options – Fuji White, Santorini Black, Loire Blue and Rosello Red.

On the inside, the newly launched Jaguar XJ50 sports diamond-quilted seats, an XJ50 logo on the centre armrest, XJ50-badged illuminated tread-plates, anodised gearshift paddles and much more. The 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine is capable of generating 296bhp of maximum power @ 4000rpm against 700Nm of peak torque @ 2000rpm.