Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a latest magazine cover photo shoot: See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. she has her next film Takht with Karan Johar. While her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen, looks like the diva is holding her horses and taking time to make her choice. Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for her magazine covers and every time the young star is on the cover, she makes sure to turn heads.

Janhvi Kapoor who shot for L’Officiel India’s December issue is making her fans drool over her with her vintage charm and elegant style. With those long and dramatic lashes, copper nails and tube dress, the Dhadak star gazing at the camera is the sight to behold.

Take a look at her photo shoot here:

View this post on Instagram #BTS of @lofficielindia shoot ? A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor / Khushi Kapoor (@janhviandkhushi) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:05am PST