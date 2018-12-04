“Kashmir issue would’ve been resolved if BJP won 2004 polls” Imran Khan Reveals What Vajpayee said

Despite all the talks and constant claims from all parties, Kashmir remains an issue that has not been solved yet. India accuses Pakistan of funding terrorist activities in Kashmir by funding Kashmiri youth while Pakistan keep pointing towards ‘human rights violations’ in the area. Now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that war is not a solution to the Kashmir issue, which can be resolved through talks.

Imran Khan also said that Vajpayee had once said that if BJP was in power in the 2004 elections, Kashmir issue would have been resolved by now. He said this happened during a conference about Kashmir.

It shows that there is a solution of Kashmir and both countries were close to resolve it,” the Pakistani prime minister said. He also said that if the two nuclear armed nations fight, “there are always unintended consequences”.

Replying to a query on his views on the military’s role in shaping of foreign policy in every country, including the US, he said, “Advice from the establishment is taken in those issues where the security situation is involved.”