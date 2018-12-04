Kerala Blasters continued their trail with a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters failed to bring their winless run to a halt but put on a spirited show against Jamshedpur in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

A foul on Tim Cahill outside the box was punished with a spot-kick that Carlos Calvo scored. Seiminlen Doungel equalized to help his team to a point from an engaging contest.

Both coaches made three changes to their starting lineups. Sandesh Jhingan and Seiminlen Doungel returned to the first team and Slavisa Stojanovic recovered from his injury in time to start. Nikola Krcmarevic missed out due to an injury.

The match became an end-to-end affair towards the end but a match-winning goal remained elusive.