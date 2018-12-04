Indian Super LeagueKeralaLatest NewsSports

Kerala Blasters continued their trail with a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC

Dec 4, 2018, 11:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Blasters failed to bring their winless run to a halt but put on a spirited show against Jamshedpur in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

A foul on Tim Cahill outside the box was punished with a spot-kick that Carlos Calvo scored. Seiminlen Doungel equalized to help his team to a point from an engaging contest.

Both coaches made three changes to their starting lineups. Sandesh Jhingan and Seiminlen Doungel returned to the first team and Slavisa Stojanovic recovered from his injury in time to start. Nikola Krcmarevic missed out due to an injury.
The match became an end-to-end affair towards the end but a match-winning goal remained elusive.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 10, 2018, 06:27 pm IST

Mahindra Gifts Latest Car to Kerala Flood Hero as a Token of Appreciation

Jun 15, 2018, 09:53 am IST

Minor Dalit boy assaulted for wearing shoes

Dec 23, 2017, 05:56 pm IST

See the pics of rising star buds in Tollywood

Dec 5, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

5 reasons why India is not worried about China.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close