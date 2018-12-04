Kshiti Goswami selected as the General Secretary of RSP

Veteran Left Leader from West Bengal Kshiti Goswami has been selected as the General Secretary of RSP in the 21st National meeting of the party. Previously he was the state secretary of RSP West Bengal state committee. Six Malayali members were selected in the National Committee which will take Kerala’s representation to 18 in a total of 51 members.

Kshiti Goswami had served as PWD minister twice in the CPM government. He was first noted for his works in Progressive Students’ Union. He has also served as Secretary of AIKS-RSP’s organization for farmers. The veteran leader has gone through a lot of adverse situation within the party. In the 2006 state assembly elections, Kshiti Goswami won the 151 Dhakuria assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress. Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress defeated Kshiti Goswami in 2001. Kshiti Goswami defeated Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of Congress in 1996 in his early political career.

N.K. Premachandran, Shibu Baby John, A.A. Azeez, and 12 other Malayali members will continue in the National Committee. Six new members including Babu Divakaran were selected to the committee.