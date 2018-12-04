Manushi Chillar’s all-new sizzling poolside avatar: See Pics

Manushi Chillar took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is wearing a red and pink swimsuit along with a stylish pair of sunglasses. With an ear to ear smile, the diva seems to enjoy herself at the Mangrove Tree Resort to the fullest. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over numerous likes and comments proving that the diva is her fan’s favourite. Manushi Chhillar is the sixth Indian women to win the Miss World title.

Recently, the hottie was also signed up as a brand ambassador for Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Not just this, the diva also entertain her fans with regular live stories, workout videos, boomerangs, and sexy uploads. She is a perfect combination of beauty with brains.